Gov. Abbott's office issues statement following tornados, severe weather event

SAN ANTONIO - AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Gregg Abbott's office released a statement Tuesday about the tornados and severe weather that devastated the area Sunday night to Monday morning.

In the statement, Deputy Communications Director Ciara Matthews noted the first lady's connection to San Antonio and expressed the governor's sympathies for all affected by the storms.

Matthews said the governor's office is working with San Antonio officials to assess the damage to the area and aid in the recovery process.

San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor issued a declaration of disaster on Monday, one of the steps to securing emergency funds to assist the community.

"Because of Sunday night's tornadoes and the extensive damage they left behind, yesterday I issued a declaration of disaster as the first step in potentially securing state and federal resources for our community," said Taylor.

The full statement from Abbott's office is below:

“San Antonio is where the First Lady is from and where her family still reside. Both the Governor and First Lady express their deepest sympathies to those affected by the devastating storms and thank the volunteer efforts currently underway. The Office of the Governor is working on the ground with local officials in San Antonio to assess the damage and aid in the recovery process.”

