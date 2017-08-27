Gov. Abbott to tour Coastal Bend damage from Hurricane Harvey

At least one person was killed and 10 were injured when Hurricane Harvey hammered Rockport late Friday. (KIII)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will tour the Coastal Bend areas damage by Hurricane Harvey, the first major (Category three or above) hurricane to make landfall in the United States since 2005.

The governor while be joined on the tour of damaged areas by Senator John Cornyn and like by Senator Ted Cruz as well.

The governor will be briefed by local officials at the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Corpus Christi, then hold a briefing for the media.

That will be followed by a tour of damaged areas.

