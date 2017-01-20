Gov. Abbott to seek re-election in 2018, talks bathroom bill

OXON HILL, MD – Though the official announcement will come after the 2017 legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, told WFAA that he will seek re-election in 2018.



“I will be running again for governor,” Abbott said in an interview for WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics to air on Sunday. “Let’s just say it’s my thought and intention to run again. I’ll be prepared to run again.”



Abbott’s most recent campaign filing shows he has $34.4-million in the bank – a massive amount of money to take on any Democratic challenger. Last week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he would never run against Abbott for governor.



Abbott said despite Trump’s win and a smaller state budget this legislative session, Texas lawmakers should approve more money to troopers on the border.



When asked whether he would sign Senate Bill 6 – the bathroom bill – if it’s passed, Abbott sounded less committal and said he would prefer the legislative process work first.



“What we really need to do is listen to the concerns of the people of the State of Texas and find the ways to best address those concerns,” said Abbott.



There seems to be tepid support for it in the House.



But Lt. Gov. Patrick, who runs the Senate, has advocated for the bill.



“This is the kind of thing,” Abbott began, “this is what you call Democracy.”



When Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday morning on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, Abbott said he will be sitting a few rows back on that platform.



When asked if he would consider a position in the Trump administration, should the new president call, Abbott responded: “I would say thank you very much I enjoy being governor of Texas. Not interested.”



Inside Texas Politics airs Sunday at 9:00 a.m. on WFAA Channel 8.

