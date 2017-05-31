Gov. Abbott signs Houston pension reform bill into law

The new Houston pension plan will be heard at the State Capitol on March 20.

HOUSTON - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed Houston's pension reform bill into law, a move that helps avoid layoffs for city workers.

The bill passed 103-43 last week in the Texas House.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner called the bill's signing "a win for the entire city" at Wednesday morning's city council meeting. He said earlier this month if the bill did not pass, as many as 2,200 jobs could be lost, including some positions in the police and fire departments.

