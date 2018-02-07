Gov. Abbott announces plan cracking down on sex crimes

Gov. Greg Abbott and appointee Jimmy Blacklock arrive at a press conference at Texas Republican Party headquarters on Nov. 27, 2017. Abbott is filling the Supreme Court post being left behind as Justice Don Willett advances to the Court of Appeals. (Photo: Photo by Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune)

TEXAS - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a set of policy proposals geared to combat various sex crimes in the state of Texas.

The plan specifically addresses sex and human trafficking, strengthening reporting protocols for sexual misconduct and harassment in the workplace, closing gaps in the law to crack down on traffickers and working to end the backlog of sexual assault evidence kits.

According to a press release issued by the office of Gov. Abbott, the "Preventing, Protecting, Punishing" Plan would:

- Allow allegations of sexual assault and other sexual offenses by legislators, statewide elected executive and judicial officials, agency officials and capitol complex employees to be reported to the Public Integrity Unit of the Texas Rangers for criminal investigation under Texas Government Code 411.0253.

- Provide $14 million in funding to eliminate the backlog of sexual assault evidence kits [MH1]. The Criminal Justice Division of the Office of the Governor will kick start this effort with a $1 million grant to the Texas Department of Public Safety to allow for the testing of sexual assault kits by the University of North Texas Forensic Services Unit.

- Enhance penalties for human traffickers and provide the Department of Public Safety with $22 million in funding to create regional Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Human Trafficking squads.

- Further crack down on inappropriate student-teacher relationships by creating a “Do Not Hire” registry.

“Whether it’s combatting human trafficking or protecting sexual assault survivors, we have a duty to keep Texas safe and do everything we can to prevent these terrible crimes from being inflicted on any Texan," said Gov. Abbott. "You have my commitment that I will continue to work to heal victims, to help prevent these despicable crimes and to punish the criminals who commit them. Together, we will work to build a stronger, more secure future for our great state.”

Gov. Abbott announced the policy proposals at a press conference at the Children's Assessment Center in Houston, joined by families who have been affected by crimes like these.

The full plan can be read by clicking here.

