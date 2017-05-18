Good Vibrations Music Festival to offer deaf accessible performances

The Good Vibrations Music Festival is set to feature accessible performances in San Antonio this weekend. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Good Vibrations Music Festival) (Photo: Good Vibrations, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - The Good Vibrations Music Festival is set to offer a "completely deaf accessible concert" in San Antonio Saturday.

The event is taking place at the 1850 Settlement from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

According to the festival's website, guests can enjoy a musical and cultural experience complete with craft booths, local food vendors and performances.

Ben Rector is headlining the festival. It is expected to have live captioning, American Sign Language interpretation and a visual light show synced to the performances.

% INLINE %

Festival-goers will also be able to browse an artisan market.

Organizers also said the festival is "a South Texas free spirit concert and cultural experience, and people of all ages, backgrounds and circumstances" can enjoy it.

Funds raised from the event will benefit Aid the Silent's four branches: deaf resources, deaf education, deaf ministry and deaf research, according to the festival's website.

© 2017 KENS-TV