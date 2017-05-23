Good Samaritans rush to save baby, crash victims of wrong-way driver

SAN ANTONIO - Good Samaritans rushed to the aid of victims trapped in a car after a wrong-way driver hit them, sending them to the hospital.

Video obtained by KENS 5 shows the moments after the tragic crash. Three women and a 1-year-old were sent to University hospital, but not before dozens came to their rescue.

Elizabeth Hurtado said that she was with her daughter at the Corner Store on Zarzamora St. when she heard a loud bang. When she saw a car up in smoke and another rolled over,, her immediate reaction was to rush over to help.

“What touched me the most was there was a baby inside,” Hurtado said.

With the smoke getting thicker, she pulled the baby out first. According to authorities, the baby was the least injured passenger. Elizabeth’s daughter, Jittzell Hurtado, an eighth grader at Zamora Middle School, shared video of the incident with KENS 5.

“When I saw my mom do that, I just thought, 'Wow!'” she recalled. “It was really graphic to see that.”

Jittzel added that she offered her own soothing words to the victims.

“I decided, 'Let me comfort them, because they were traumatized.' I was telling them, 'Calm down, everything is going to be OK,'” she said.

Meanwhile, others came over from across the street with fire extinguishers and water.

Elizabeth said that she is thankful to God that she and other rescuers were there to help. All the while, her daughter has a new appreciation for her mother:

“I guess I’ll show this to my future kids. ‘Hey, your grandma is an amazing woman. She saved a baby from a car!’”

