Gold Star families prepare to remember loved ones on Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO - While many people spend Memorial Day shopping or barbecuing, Gold Star families say it's also important to take a moment to remember the reason for the holiday, honoring service members who lost their lives in war.

Candy Martin lost her son 1st Lt. Thomas Martin, a sniper platoon leader, in Iraq.

"He was killed on a mission on October 14, 2007 near Baghdad, Iraq. His goal was to get his men home alive and he did. We still continue to keep in touch with a lot of them and that's so rewarding," said Martin, who spoke at USAA's Memorial Day Ceremony and says that, for her, Memorial Day is personal. "I almost quiver at the thought when people say, 'Happy Memorial Day' because I don't think there's anything happy about death. Maybe 'blessed Memorial Day, have a blessed Memorial Day,' something like that," she said.

Terry Meyer's son, SPC Brandon Meyer, was also killed in Iraq. Meyer says that the memory of his son keeps him committed to making sure that the memories of fallen service members are never forgotten.

"I no longer have to worry about wanting to get up in the morning. There are times when I don't, but Branden would, and so I'm able to, in a way, put his boots on and try to fulfill the life that he didn't get to fulfill," he said. "And that truly makes it wonderful because I can keep him very close."

