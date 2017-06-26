GoFundMe set up for Temple Lake Park victims

BELL COUNTY - Friday evening, 4-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver tragically passed away after being hit by a houseboat at Temple Lake Park.

The little girl was transferred to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police confirmed with Channel 6 Saturday afternoon. Kaitlyn's father, Patrick, was severely injured in his attempts to save his little girl, and is currently in critical condition in the ICU.

The Oliver family has since started a GoFundMe page, humbly asking for donations for Kaitlyn's funeral expenses, as well as Patrick's medical bills.

Crotty Funeral home in Belton has also offered to cover Kaitlyn's funeral free of charge.





The Oliver family shared this message with the fundraiser:

Recently, many lives were irreparably altered by the tragic loss of Kaitlyn Oliver, a sweet, vivacious, beautiful four-year old girl. Here's the news story of the accident: This innocent child loved her dog, Kion, singing along to Frozen, and cuddling with her family. Kaitlyn was deeply loved by her parents, Patrick and Mary Ann, as well as her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In a brave attempt to save his daughter's life, Patrick was critically injured, and is currently in ICU. On behalf of our grieving family, we humbly ask for donations that will be used for Kaitlyn's funeral expenses, as well as for Patrick's recovery. At the time of the accident Patrick was in the process of changing jobs and medical insurance had not yet started. Proceeds will be used to help with the medical bills, funeral costs, and related expenses. Any amount is sincerely appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Please, please share! With gratitude, The family of Kaitlyn, Patrick, and Mary Ann





For more information on where to donate or share, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.

