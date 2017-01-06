Girl who ordered dollhouse from 'Alexa' donates it to Dallas hospital

Brooke Neitzel and her family donated a dollhouse to Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

A 6-year-old girl who ordered a $162 dollhouse on her family’s Amazon Echo has donated it to pediatric patients at a Dallas hospital.

Brooke Neitzel ordered the dollhouse and four pounds of cookies from “Alexa,” Amazon’s voice-activated smart home assistant, after the family received the Echo for Christmas.

The story of her rogue order made local headlines. Brooke’s family wanted others to benefit from the purchase.

On Thursday, Brooke and her mom, Megan Neitzel, dropped off the KidKraft Sparkle Mansion to Medical City Children’s Hospital.

“She doesn’t need a dollhouse because she currently has one,” Megan said. “We just thought it would be great for other children to benefit from it. And since we come to Medical City … we just thought this was the place it had to be.”

Child Life specialists will assemble the dollhouse for patients in the pediatric playroom, according to the hospital.

Megan Neitzel told News 8 Wednesday she wants to spread the word to other Echo owners that they should read the owner’s manual and set up the parental controls.

