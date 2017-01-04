Girl in McKinney pool party video suing former police officer, city

The teenage girl who was slammed to the ground by a McKinney police officer has now filed a federal lawsuit against the former officer, the city and the McKinney Police Department.

The seven minutes of cellphone video that put McKinney in the national spotlight is once again resurfacing.

Dajerria Becton and her legal guardian, Shashona Becton say former Officer Eric Casebolt violated the girl's constitutional rights by using excessive force and holding her without probable cause.

On that video, Casebolt was seen un-holstering his weapon and at one point cursing at teenagers while he tried to get a handle on the situation. At the time nearly a year ago, through his attorney, Casebolt issued a statement saying he was stressed from other service calls that day.

Court records indicate Dajerria is looking for $5 million in damages. She is seeking damages for mental anguish, loss of quality of life and attorney's fees, plus interest. In addition, she's requesting punitive damages, which are not monetary, but rather a penalty for the defendant.

The City of McKinney's Communications and Media Manager, Denise Lessard provided News 8 with the following statement:

“The City of McKinney denies the claims alleged against it and the McKinney Police Department, and as such, will vigorously defend the recently filed lawsuit. McKinney prides itself in cultivating the highest standards of training and professionalism for our officers, and it strongly believes that its standards and training will withstand legal challenge.”

The original footage can be viewed below:

