Austin muggles, wizard community can't get enough of this Harry Potter-themed house

AUSTIN, Texas -- Though it may not be The Burrow, a Circle C home in Southwest Austin is living up to its magical potential.

Harry Potter fanatic and homeowner Joel Pace takes pleasure in turning his humble abode into a little tribute to Hogwarts and the world of witchcraft and wizardry every year for Halloween. This year, the decorations took up to a month to create.

The house channels Hogwarts, Gringotts (the Wizarding Bank), Harry's childhood home, 4 Privet Drive, and an assortment of unforgettable moments in the series. Decorations include, but are not limited to, the house flags of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw; ,a Dementor haunting the driveway, threatening to steal your happiest memories; the graves of James and Lily Potter and Dobby the free House-Elf; the Gringotts dragon perched on the roof; and Hogwarts acceptance letters, falling from the ceiling.

The front window was converted to the Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes famous trick store, but the best part might be the blue flying Ford Anglia with a picture of Ron Weasley in the driver's seat.

Pace told KVUE their family was dealing with his wife's medical issues, and going all out for their decorations was a fun way to get everyone out of the house and together.

Som everyone still waiting for their Hogwarts acceptance letter should wait no more, and drop by the Harry Potter themed house for some butterbeer, tricks, and treats.

Muggles you're invited too.

