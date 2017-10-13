Georgetown Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

12 yr old, Conner Tart-Hisaw. (Photo: Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN -- Police are searching for a Georgetown boy who did not return home after school Thursday.

Police say 12-year-old Conner Tart-Hisaw did not come home after classes at Benold Middle School. Police say surveillance video shows Conner leave the school at 4 p.m., walking toward Northwest Blvd.

Conner is described as 5'2", blond hair, blue eyes, and 85 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a plaid shirt, blue Under Armour tennis shoes and carrying a black back pack.

Police do not believe Conner is in danger or that he was abducted. An Amber Alert has not been issued, because police say the situation does not meet the required protocol.

Anyone with possible information about Conner's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510.

