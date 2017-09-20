ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - It has been a little over a week since he sold out the Majestic Theater in San Antonio to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey, and on Thursday the country music legend will be in Rockport to meet some of those victims personally.

George Strait will join Governor Greg Abbott for a meet-and-greet Thursday for the community of Rockport, according to the Governor's Office.

The event will get started at 10 a.m. Thursday at ACE Hardware.

Just last week, Strait headlined the Hand in Hand Texas benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The show sold out within 20 minutes of going on sale.

