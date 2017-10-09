George Strait sends sweet video message to Texas girl fighting cancer

George Strait left a video message online for a young girl fighting cancer. (Photo: Facebook/ Heroes & Cops Against Childhood Cancer, Custom)

MIDLAND, Texas -- In a viral Facebook video, 'King of Country' George Strait sent well wishes to a 10-year-old girl named Bella battling cancer.

"I just want you to know that I'm thinking about you and praying for you. I hope you get better really, really soon," Strait said.

The video was posted to the Heroes & Cops Against Childhood Cancer page Monday afternoon, and it has since been shared more than a thousand times.

Bella is reportedly from Midland, Texas.

"Thank you for listening to me and liking my music," Strait said in his message.

Hundreds of comments on the post also thanked Strait for reaching out and posting the video.

