Garland ISD employee arrested for possessing child porn

GARLAND -- An employee of the Garland Independent School District was arrested last week for possessing child pornography.

Kirk Patrick Heshler, 60, was arrested on Aug. 16, after a detective found "numerous files for child pornography on his computer, which was seized," police said.

Heshler bonded out after paying $15,000.

Garland SD spokesperson Dr. Mida Milligan says Heshler is a high school vocational coordinator and is currently on leave.

"This is a personnel matter and an ongoing police investigation, so I do not have any added information," Dr. Milligan said. "The district continues to make the safety and security of our students and staff a top priority."

