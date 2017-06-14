Full weekend closure of Dallas North Tollway in Plano

There are new plans to widen the Dallas North Tollway between LBJ Freeway and Highway 121 starting in 2015. (Photo: WFAA)

PLANO, Texas -- A full closure of the Dallas North Tollway at the Legacy Drive bridge is scheduled for June 16-19.

As part of the ongoing DNT Improvement Projects, the NTTA is building a new south-to-northbound U-turn at Legacy Drive. The existing U-turn lane will be converted into a pedestrian walkway between the business developments by the City of Plano. Beams will be placed for the new U-turn bridge this weekend.

Closures for this roadwork are listed below:



9-11 p.m. Friday, June 16

Two northbound lanes of the DNT from the Spring Creek Parkway exit to the Headquarters Drive entrance ramp

Two southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to the Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp

11 p.m. Friday, June 16 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 19 (Continuous closure)

All northbound lanes of the DNT from the Spring Creek Parkway exit to the Headquarters Drive entrance ramp

All southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to the Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp

The southwest-bound and northeast-bound SRT direct-connector ramps to southbound DNT

The northbound DNT direct-connector ramp to southwest-bound and northeast-bound SRT

The northbound entrance ramps from Windhaven Parkway and Spring Creek Parkway

The northbound exit ramps at Legacy Drive and Headquarters Drive

The southbound entrance ramps from Gaylord Parkway, State Highway 121 and Legacy Drive

The southbound exit ramps to Legacy Drive and Spring Creek Parkway

Note: Legacy Drive will remain open to traffic during this work.

NTTA coordinated these closures with the Cities of Plano and Frisco. Changeable message signs have been placed prior to lane closures in the construction area. Law enforcement officers also will be on duty to assist motorists. Delays are expected, and motorists are urged to use caution in the construction area and seek alternate routes.

All closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed, if necessary.

