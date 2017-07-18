Frontier adds six new nonstop destinations from SAT

SAN ANTONIO – Pack your bags, San Antonio, because six new nonstop destinations have been added to Frontier Airlines’ lineup.

The San Antonio International Airport announced on Tuesday that Frontier will be fly non-stop to Cincinnati, New Orleans, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego and San Jose, California.

Beginning in October, year-round service will be offered to New Orleans, Phoenix, and San Diego. Seasonal service will be offered in the spring to Cincinnati, Orlando, and San Jose.

“With today’s announcement, Frontier now offers our Low Fares Done Right product to 11 great destinations,” said Doug Bertram, Director of Digital Marketing, Advertising, and Distribution for Frontier Airlines. “Customers traveling from San Antonio now have new significantly lower-cost options to reach these great destinations.”

Fliers will be able to immediately buy tickets to New Orleans, Phoenix, and San Diego where tickets to Cincinnati, Orlando, and San Jose will not be available until October.

© 2017 KENS-TV