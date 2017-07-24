Frisco Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Tim Nelson arrested for DWI

Frisco Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Tim Nelson (City of Frisco)

PLANO, Texas -- Frisco Councilman and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Tim Nelson was arrested last week for driving while intoxicated.

A Plano police report obtained by WFAA shows that Nelson, 47, was driving a Saturn on Preston Road near State Highway 121 just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, when an off-duty police officer saw his vehicle driving "erratically" and "swerving across lanes."

Officers on duty were called and pulled Nelson over for a "reasonable suspicion stop."

Nelson took a blood test and was booked for driving while intoxicated.

According to the City of Frisco's website, Nelson is a councilman for Place 5 and was first elected to council in 2011.

He and his wife have three children.

