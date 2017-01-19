Friends, strangers alike honor life of fallen Little Elm detective

Siblings Michael and Samantha Reed mourn the death of Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker, killed in the line of duty. (Photo: WFAA)

Tuesday night, Little Elm felt a pain it had never felt before.

For the first time in the small town's history, an officer had been shot and killed in the line of duty. Jerry Walker, 48, was a detective. But to those who knew him, he was so much more.

"I wish I could be as good as man as he was," Michael Reed said.

"He was a really good guy. He did a lot for a lot of people," Reed's sister Samantha said.

"He gave us chances and encouraged us," Michael said.

"More chances than we probably needed," Samantha said.

The Reeds showed up to the police department Wednesday carrying blue flowers and heavy hearts. Walker had been their school resource officer at Little Elm High School. Samantha says he helped straighten out her life; Michael says he urged him to join the Marines. Others shared similar stories.

"I was not on a good path. When I was a kid, I was on a very bad path. And he helped a lot with that," Samantha said.

Walker himself was an Army veteran, according to Police Chief Rodney Harrison. He was a father of four, with two sons and two daughters. Little Elm Mayor David Hillock says he was the police department's longest-serving employee at 18 years. Mayor Hillock said Walker started when Little Elm was barely 1,000 people strong. It's now home to 35,000 people.

Justin Barger showed up to the memorial Wednesday with the "Back the Blue" flag he flies at his home.

"I never met him, but the least I could do is come by and pay my respects to a fallen officer," Barger says.

He is a Dallas police officer, who knows this pain all too well.

"Unfortunately, this is something we’re seeing way too often, and it breaks my heart to see this," he says.

"He loved this town," Samantha Reed says. "And somebody in this town turned on him. Somebody from this town took his life. The town he worked in, the town that he loved."

And they feel broken, knowing the man who'd long looked out for them will now be looking out from above.

