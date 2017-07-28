Fried Texas Dirt, Oreo Beer among semi-finalists for State Fair

Big Tex (BigTex.com)

It's that time of year again! The State Fair of Texas has released the semi-finalists for its 13th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

Here's the list of yummy concoctions vying for a big win, and a place in your stomach:

Beer Battered Beef Jerky

Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls

Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs

Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with 'Not Cho' Fries

Crawfish Lollipop

Fried Texas Dirt

Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella with Jalapeno

Ranch Fried Texas Sheet Cake

Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake

Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger

Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick

Gulf Coast Fish Bowl

Deep Fried Fruit Loops

Oreo Beer

Deep Fried Reuben

Pinot Noir Popcorn

Deep Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon's Breath

Ramen Grasshopper Cookie

Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar

Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo

Fat Smooth

Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat

Fried Arroz Con Pollo

Texas Fajita Fries

Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae

Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters

Fried El Paso

The Tamale Donut

Fried Mango Loco

Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick

Three winners will receive Big Tex Choice Awards for Best Taste: Sweet, Best Taste: Savory, and Most Creative. The awards will be held Sunday, Aug. 27.

The State Fair is Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

Go here for more information.

