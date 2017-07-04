Fourth of July river-goers find body floating in Comal River

NEW BRAUNFELS – Fourth of July river-goers found a body floating in the Comal River.

Just after 11 a.m., New Braunfels Police Department and New Braunfels Fire Department responded to the Comal River in the 300 block of South Gilbert Avenue for reports of a possible drowning around.

According to police, a group of river-goers saw a man in the water who was not conscious or breathing.

Once first responders arrived, lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Police said no foul play is suspected but the man’s death remains under investigation pending final results of an autopsy.

