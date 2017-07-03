AAA Texas partnering to offer Tipsy Tow for Fourth of July

AAA Texas will once again offer motorists its free Tipsy Tow program during the July 4 holiday. (Photo: AAA Texas)

COPPELL, Texas – AAA Texas is partnering with local companies to help prevent drunk driving during the Fourth of July through Tipsy Tow.

The service will be available statewide from 6 p.m. July 4 to 6 a.m. July 5. AAA says “drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home of up to 10 miles.” Once called, a AAA Texas-contracted roadside service truck will be dispatched to the person's location for a ride and a tow.

For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay a rate charged by the tow truck contractor. AAA recommends the passenger and tow truck driver should agree on a method of payment and what the excess mileage charges will be prior to the tow.

This is not limited to AAA members, but keep in mind that some situations do not qualify for a Tipsy Tow:

- A request to tow an inoperable vehicle;

- A request to tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than the driver’s home or hotel where they are a registered guest;

- A request to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas;

- A request for a “taxi” service or to transport anyone other than the driver of the vehicle.

AAA also shared some reminders for everyone to have a safe Fourth of July:

- At social events, designate non-drinking drivers who can get everyone home safely;

- Do not serve alcohol to anyone under age 21;

- Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you’ve been drinking;

- Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink;

- Save a cab company’s phone number in your mobile device or wallet so you can easily call for a ride home;

- As a party host and good friend or loving family member, offer a variety of non-alcoholic drink alternatives, serve food as well as dessert and coffee, and provide a gift to guests who volunteer to be designated drivers;

- Have a back-up plan to spend the night at the party instead of driving home under the influence;

- Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink;

- If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself);

- Remember: prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs can also impair your ability to drive safely.

Austin police are conducting a “No Refusal” initiative during the Fourth of July. TAP HERE for details.

TAP HERE for resources for a safe ride home.

© 2017 KVUE-TV