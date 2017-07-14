Four Texas A&M students arrested following violent attack in College Station

Four Texas A&M students arrested.

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - College Station police have arrested four people they say assaulted a man during what was supposed to be a drug deal at a local apartment complex.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on July 5th at the Northpoint Crossing apartments.

The victim said he went there to buy narcotics when four people assaulted and robbed him. All four suspects are Texas A&M students, according to College Station police.

Megumi Sui, 20, Ethan Herrera, 19, and Ethan Khwaja, 19, have been arrested. The fourth suspect, Gautham Chidambaram, 20, turned himself into the Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a rifle was used by one of the suspects, but it was not fired during the incident.

The suspects also used an axe handle and a hammer-style tool, striking the victim several times on the head and back, according to CSPD.

Three subjects have been charged with aggravated robbery. Khwaja was also charged with possession of marijuana when narcotics were discovered during the search of his residence.

KBTX