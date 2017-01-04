N. Texas police say Facebook posts, feud led to gunfire

(Photo: WFAA)

ALLEN, Texas (AP) -- Police say four people have been wounded during gunfire in a North Texas neighborhood blamed on a feud over some Facebook postings.

Allen police on Wednesday detained several people for questioning following the overnight shootings. Sgt. Jon Felty says an internet disagreement that had been going live on Facebook led to Tuesday night's altercation.

Police say at least nine people from Dallas drove about 25 miles north, to a home in Allen, to confront several individuals. Felty did not immediately provide details on the Facebook postings or who opened fire.

Felty says all four gunshot victims were transported to hospitals and should recover.

Names of the victims weren't immediately released.

