Fort Worth pawn shop buys diamond ring hoping to return it to rightful owner

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – A Fort Worth pawn shop owner says he is on a mission to reunite a diamond ring with its rightful owner.

Michael Meyer of Purple Heart Pawn and Gun in Fort Worth says a man walked in to the store on Tuesday trying to sell a heart-shaped diamond ring.

Meyer told CBS11 he gave it a closer look and estimated it to be between two and three karats and worth around $20,000.

He said the man only asked for $100.

“This immediately raised a red flag, and I was like ‘holy crap this is not right this is probably stolen’… then I had the thought bounce around in my head how about I buy this for $100 and try and find the original owner,” said Meyer.

MORE: Read & watch the full story at CBSNEWS.com

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.