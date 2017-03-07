Fort Worth officer arrested on sexual assault charge

Fort Worth Police Officer David Brintnell is facing a felony sexual assault charge for an incident involving a 16-year-old boy. (Photo: Fort Worth Police)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Fort Worth Police Officer David Brintnell is facing a felony sexual assault charge for an incident involving a 16-year-old boy.

Brintnell, 43, was arrested by Arlington Police last Thursday after an investigation. He has been released on a $50,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was a 16-year-old Grand Prairie boy who met Brintnell last November via Craigslist. The affidavit says the boy told police he "posted ads on Craiglist depicting himself as 18 years old and had multiple men. One of these men said he was a police officer."

According to the affidavit, Officer Brintnell and the victim met once when the boy "snuck out of his house to meet the suspect. The suspect picked up the victim and drove him to his apartment [in Arlington]." There, the victim said they had sex and fell asleep.

The incident came to light after the 16-year-old's parents discovered him missing the next morning. His father "checked the web browser history of the victim's computer and discovered the Craigslist ad posting and emails," and the son later admitted to "meeting men for sex." His parents took him to Grand Prairie Police to report the incidents, and the case involving Brintnell was eventually turned over to Arlington Police.

The affidavit says Officer Brintnell told an Arlington Detective that "he responded to the Craigslist ads because of his preference," and he declined to answer additional questions.

WFAA tried to reach Brintnell for comment today, but he lives in a gated apartment complex. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

The affidavit shows that Ofc. Brintnell was placed on restricted duty by Fort Worth Police in early January, after the department learned of the investigation.

Brintnell joined the Fort Worth Police Department in September of 2016. The department declined to offer any additional comment on the case.

Copyright 2016 WFAA