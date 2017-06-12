Fort Worth officer appealing suspension after controversial arrest

Officer William Martin in the controversial arrest video

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Body camera video showing Fort Worth Police Officer William Martin arrest a Fort Worth mother after she called for help sparked national outcry.

Martin was suspended for 10 days. Two top officers on the force were demoted, accused of leaking body cam video and Martin's personnel file.

Martin is appealing his suspension. A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Bob Boland Public Safety Complex in Fort Worth. It is open to the public, and officials are expecting a large crowd.

A hearing officer will decide if Martin's suspension was warranted.

A day before the hearing, attorneys on both sides met at City Hall.

Officer Martin's attorney, Terry Daffron, said she wants access to text messages on city cell phones between two commanders who were in charge of the internal affairs investigation in the arrest. She says the texts will show bias against Martin. She also wants the internal affairs summary.

An assistant city attorney, Elizabeth Dierdorf, said the City of Fort Worth cannot release them yet, based on an opinion from the attorney general.

"The things that happened after the fact, there wasn't any bias, those are just irrelevant," said Dierdorf. "They don't prove or disprove whether the officer acted appropriately at the scene."

"The city attorney making the statement that there was no bias in this investigation is a self-serving statement at best. She cannot determine whether there was bias or not, only you can do that based upon the evidence and testimony that you hear," said Daffron, speaking via a conference call to hearing officer Norman Bennett.

© 2017 WFAA-TV