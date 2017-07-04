Fort Worth looks unlikely to join in SB-4 lawsuit

While major Texas cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin have all joined in a lawsuit opposing SB-4, Fort Worth is the state's largest holdout.

And that doesn't look set to change anytime soon.

The sanctuary city bill, which goes into effect on September 1, effectively fines cities that don't fully comply with federal immigration policy.

It's the type of legislation that Daniel Garcia Rodriguez says is behind the sudden rise of his new grassroots group, United Fort Worth

"This discriminates against our families, puts fear in our communities, and impacts our economy and the growth of Fort Worth," says Garcia Rodriguez.

The group recently hosted a rally outside of a Fort Worth City Council meeting.

But longtime Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist and political observer Bud Kennedy says it's unlikely such efforts sway the city.

"Fort Worth is trying to keep a balance, folks [councilors] who don't want to lose to the Tea Party or upset conservative voters. Either faction could overturn the next election," says Kennedy.

Councilwoman Gyna Bivens is stepping into the fray, putting out a pointed Facebook post a few days ago that says she is opposed to the law, calling it "not a good feeling. These are mean times."

Kennedy says that while a couple of council representatives may publicly come out against the new law, it's Republican Mayor Betsy Price, or the majority Republican council, probably will decide it's not worth taking the political risk to join in the lawsuit.

A city spokeswoman said on Monday that the council is on its summer break for the month of July, and that no plans were in motion to join in the legal fight.

