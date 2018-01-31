Fort Hood soldier makes the cover of Men's Health magazine

1st Sgt. Diamond Ott Photo: Benedict Evans/Men's Health Magazine

TEMPLE, Texas -- A Fort Hood soldier was selected to be on the cover of Men’s Health March Tactical Issue.

1st Sgt. Diamond Ott, with the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, is helping build stronger, more durable men and women, according to the magazine.

Ott submitted his story to the Magazine in order to be considered for the cover.

In the issue, Ott gives fitness advice for readers to see if they have what it takes to pass the Army's new combat test and also tells the publication about his life in the military.

The Magazine will hit newsstands on Tuesday, February 6.

Ready to get soldier strong? Our March Tactical Issue, with @USArmy 1st Sgt. Diamond Ott as cover guy, hits newsstands Feb. 6.



While you wait for that, see if you are strong enough to pass the Army's new combat test: https://t.co/uCC8ze4lUg pic.twitter.com/VbYJzPqlQZ — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) January 30, 2018

