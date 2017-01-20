Forney man who filmed young boys indicted

The films that Kevin “Scott” Morris made were low-budget affairs.

They are flicks like "Scarecrow Boy," "Crime Scene" or "Child Victims Unit" that he bragged about on his Facebook page.

Another film called “Hunter’s Gifts” claimed to tell the story of a cancer-stricken young boy who donated his heart to his friend.

All of the films featured young boys.

And that, authorities say, was how the Forney native gained access to at least one of the boys he then filmed in sexually explicit videos.

“We have concerns about the victims that we're not aware of,” said Jolie Stewart, a Kaufman County sheriff’s department spokeswoman. “He obviously had contact with a lot of different people across the United States.”

Morris, 44, has been federally indicted on one count of enticement of a minor, one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He is slated for trial in June.

Morris’ Facebook page describes him as a director at “Just Film It Productions.”

“Just the fact that my son was in his presence makes me sick to my stomach,” said an Austin area-mother. “It’s very upsetting.”

News 8 spoke to several parents whose boys acted or modeled for Morris. All of them said Morris contacted them after they posted their child’s profile on exploretalent.com.

All of them spoke on the condition that their identifies be concealed to protect their children.

The Austin-area mom says her son started modeling and acting for Morris when he was nine. It was Morris who gave her son his first acting gig in his crime scene short film.

“He could be very charming,” she says. “He presented himself as a Christian and he talked about God.”

But she thought it was odd that he only worked with boys. She said she had an initial gut reaction that something was off with him, but she ignored it and attributed it to her being new to the whole acting business.

But she says her son stopped acting for Morris after he told her that he was making him increasingly uncomfortable. Her son told her that Morris had walked in on him going to the bathroom and had just stood there before walking out.

“There were just some things that were not right,” she said. “When your child says, ‘I’m not comfortable.’ You have to listen.”

The investigation of Morris, a Dallas County jailer, started last October after a 17-year old boy from California came forward saying that he had been molested by Morris when he was 13.

The boy told authorities that when he came to Dallas in May 2012, they stayed at a Irving hotel. He said Morris took pictures of him in a speedo and had him expose himself. He said the next day, they went to Morris’ home where he filmed him in a speedo and covered in “fake blood.”

He said after he took a shower to wash the blood off, Morris began touching his private parts, according to court records.

Police then recorded a conversation of the teen talking to Morris.

“Morris apologized multiple times to the victim,” according to court records. “Morris also admitted to touching the victim’s buttocks and massaging him.”

He also referred to the teen as “sweetheart” and “baby” during the call.

He later told authorities that he taught the teen how to masturbate.

When police searched Morris’ Forney home, they found a sexually provocative video of the boy, according to court records.

They also found another explicit video of another boy believed to be about 12. A man off screen tells the boy to "start saying nasty stuff,” to “lay down,” and to take off his underwear.

Morris was picked up in October at his job at the county jail. He has since resigned.

He remains in federal custody.

Another mother told News 8 that she stopped allowing her son to work for Morris after he sent her a script which depicted a young boy performing a sexual act on a man inside a moving car.

“Scott said none of it would be shown but I felt so sick when I read the script,” the mother said.

The mother says she felt even more sick after hearing the news that he had been arrested.

However, a third mother says she never had any concerns about Morris.

“I’m very shocked,” she said. “I just really am.”

She says she and her son traveled to Las Vegas for two days last February for her son to appear in a film titled, “God Son.”

“The deal for the movie was that they were rich Mafia kids,” the mother said. “And they so that’s why the Lamborghini was in it and all the bling and all this kind of stuff.”

The mother says she never left her boys alone with Morris, although she did find it odd that he had them lather their chests with body oil.

She did, however, recall that there was one boy who was Morris’ right hand man, who stayed with him in his hotel room. That boy’s parents were not along on the trip, she said.

The mother says he had the boys put on speedos along with their other clothing. He told them it was for some kind of modeling contract.

“He never paid us. He was against having agents and all this kind of stuff for the boys,” she said. “He said that he could really help them go far and he was working on a contract for (one of my sons).”

The Austin-area mother became emotional as she wondered a lot what happened to the pictures that Morris took of her son. He was clothed in the pictures, but she worries where those pictures might have ended up and may have been used for.

She says she questioned her son after Morris’ arrest. She says he told her nothing had ever happened.

“I just cried when he told me that from relief,” she said. “I’m proud that he sensed something wrong and told me but I’ve met people in this industry who will do anything for their kid to be on TV and that’s what scares me for these kids.”

Authorities are asking that anyone who know of a child who has been victimized to contact the U.S Attorney’s Office at 800-496-8342, the FBI at 972-559-5000, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 972-932-9631 and Kaufman County Crime Stoppers 877-847-7522.

