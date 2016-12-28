Former Texas Rangers pitcher dies in Arkansas shooting

Richard W. Rodriguez / Star-Telegram

Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield was fatally shot on Christmas Eve in downtown Little Rock, according to police and family members.

Barfield, who was 52, played three seasons for the Rangers, beginning in 1989. He was drafted by the club in the 11th round in 1986.

Police said Barfield was fatally shot after an altercation with an acquaintance. William Goodman, 59, of Pine Bluff, is being held in the Pulaski County Jail on preliminary charges of first-degree murder in connection with Barfield’s death, which has been classified as a homicide. Court records do not list an attorney for Goodman.

The Rangers expressed shock and sadness in a statement.

“[He] was a valuable contributor to the club’s bullpen and as a spot starter for the next two seasons [in 1990-91],” the statement read. “The thoughts and prayers of the Rangers’ organization are with Mr. Barfield’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

