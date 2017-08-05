Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77

(Photo: State Preservation Board)

Former Texas Gov. Mark White has died at 77 years old, according to Governor Greg Abbott's office.

Mark White, a democrat, served as the 43rd governor of Texas from 1983 to 1987.

He was a native of Henderson, Texas and attended public schools in Houston. He graduated from Baylor University where he received his bachelors and law degree.

Prior to being governor, he served as an Assistant Attorney General and Attorney General.

"Mark White cared deeply about Texas, and he devoted his life to making our state even better, particularly when it came to educating our children," wrote Gov. Greg Abbott. “Mark’s impact on Texas will not soon be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through all that he achieved as Governor."

Flags statewide will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Gov. White. He leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.

