Former SAPD officers sentenced to 10, 6 years in jail following sex trial

Emmanuel Galindo and Alejandro Chapa mugshots (PHOTO: Courtesy of SAPD) (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Emmanuel Galindo was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday, and Alejandro Chapa was sentenced to six years after being found guilty of conning women into sex.

As KENS 5 reported, the former SAPD officers were found guilty Friday on all charges involving a scheme in which they tricked women into having sex with them.

The sentencing came down around 8:45 p.m.

To Galindo, a jury handed down two five-year sentences to be served consecutively, and one eight-year sentence to be served concurrently with those, meaning 10 years total. Chapa reportedly received two three-year sentences to be served consecutively.

RELATED: Former SAPD officers on trial for allegedly conning women into sex

Galindo was convicted of five counts of sexual assault, six counts of compelling prostitution, and 12 counts of official oppression. Alejandro Chapa was convicted of four counts of sexual assault, four counts of compelling prostitution, and eight counts of official oppression.

Sexual assault and compelling prostitution are both second-degree felonies, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor offense, punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.

The sentencing phase began shortly after the verdicts were announced.

(© 2017 KENS)