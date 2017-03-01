Former SAPD officers on trial for allegedly conning women into sex

SAN ANTONIO - Two former San Antonio police officers are on trial this week, accused of coming up with a fake undercover operation that was actually designed to lure women into having sex with them.

They are no longer officers with the San Antonio Police Department, but Emmanuel Galindo and Alejandro Chapa are accused of victimizing some 25 women in 2015. According to prosecutors, they came up with a fake undercover police operation, but that was just an excuse to con women into having sex with them.

One of those women took the stand on Tuesday. KENS 5 is blurring the video of her face since and not disclosing her name since she claims she was sexually assaulted.

“I kept in my mind that my mother needed a kidney, so I proceeded to take a shot because he told me to,” the young woman told jurors.

Getting drunk was part of the test administered by the officer, according to the testimony, a test done in the woman's home. According to the prosecution, the officers offered to pay up to $5,000 a day if they could qualify.

The victim testified that she was asked to drink shots while performing dances for the officer, some of a sexual nature, and other physical tasks like push-ups.

During her encounter with former Officer Emmanuel Galindo, the woman says that she blacked out after getting drunk and woke up to realize that she was naked with Galindo. She told the court how she tried to take her life after she realized what happened.

“I found codeine, and I opened the bottle, and I tried to overdose the whole bottle,” she said.

The officers resigned from their positions with SAPD in 2015. Testimony continues Wednesday at the Bexar County Courthouse.

