Former San Antonio mayor could be running for president in 2020

SAN ANTONIO -- Former San Antonio mayor and Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama Julián Castro is on his way to New Hampshire, the first state to hold primary elections.

Next week, Castro will be the headliner at the New Hampshire Young Democrats 2018 Granite Slate Awards Dinner. The speech could set up a run as the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election.

"I have every interest in running" in 2020 for president, Castro told NBC News. "Part of the process of figuring out whether I'm going to run is going to listen to folks and feel the temperature of voters."

Castro, 43, has not been shy about his interest in running for president, and people have taken notice. When he spoke in Washington, D.C. last week at a Latino advocacy gathering, he was met with “Castro 2020” projected on a screen.

Castro began his political career in San Antonio as a councilman in 2001. He served as San Antonio’s mayor from 2009 to 2014 before joining President Barack Obama’s cabinet from 2014 to 2017.

