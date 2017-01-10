Former Presidential Candidate Jeb Bush speaks in College Station

(Photo: Ian Smith)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Former Presidential Candidate Jeb Bush spoke at the George H.W Presidential Library Center Tuesday.

Former President George H.W. Bush, his wife, Barbara, were also in the audience. Florida's former governor was also interviewed by his son, George P. Bush.

The former presidential candidate spoke about his time as a Florida governor and also about the national political culture. He says humility is what will heal divisions in the country.

It's not all about you," said Bush. "You've got to have humility to believe what you believe and stick to your guns, but also recognize that other people may have a different view and they're not bad, they're not weak, they're not this, they're not that, they just have a different view."

Bush is wrapping up his concentrated course at the Bush School that focuses on the role of gubernatorial leadership.

(© 2017 KAGS)