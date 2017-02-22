Former Maypearl police chief gets 40 years for child sex crimes

Mug shot of Maypearl police Chief Kevin Coffey. (Photo: Ellis County jail)

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas -- The former Maypearl, Texas police chief found guilty of sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to a total of 40 years in jail.

Kevin Coffey, found guilty Friday of sexual assault and indecency with a 14-year-old girl, received two 20-year sentences -- one for each crime. An Ellis County judge ordered those sentences be served consecutively.

Forty years was the maximum sentence allowed for the crimes. A jury took less than two hours to decide on the sentence, according to a press release from the county.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News 8 after the 2015 allegations, the 14-year-old girl told investigators that when she would meet Coffey in person, he would kiss her, put his hands down her pants, "dry hump her on his desk," spank her, and put his fingers inside of her.

She also told investigators that Coffey participated in online video chats with her in which he would tell her what to do sexually while he masturbated.

Tuesday’s release from Ellis County states the two spent over 20 hours on Skype, a video chatting software, over a seven-month period.

During last week’s trial, Coffey, 51, admitted to being a “pervert,” according to the county. Additional materials, including evidence suggesting he had child porn on his personal computer, were presented during the trial, but he was convicted and sentenced only on the charges involving the 14-year-old girl.

