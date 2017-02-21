Former ICE director speaks about immigration reforms

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah Saldana testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee about ICE's Criminal Alien Program in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

DALLAS – Sarah Saldana is just a few weeks into her retirement. Her last day at work was January 20 at noon. For the last two years, Saldana led U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Obama administration.



Prior to her ICE appointment, the longtime Dallas resident served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas here in Dallas. One of her final acts was indicting County Commissioner John Wiley Price for corruption.



In the wake of President Trump promising to unveil a new version of his travel ban, and as the Department of Homeland Security also prepares to release new immigration guidelines, Saldana sat down with News 8 to talk about all things immigration reform.



“It’s not about party,” she said. “As someone who implemented the administration policy, that is the prerogative of the administration that is duly elected. But this can be done in a rational way without undo harm to people, and that’s what I’d like to see," Saldana said.



As word spread about immigration news from travel bans to rumors of the National Guard rounding up immigrants, fear was also rampant. In response, protestors filled airport terminals and took to the streets.



Protests also included students who walked out of school last week – many whose parents are undocumented.



“I would suggest they (students) keep going about their business,” she said, adding that it’s important to also stay informed on your rights as an immigrant. “Stay on the straight and narrow," Saldana said.



The Dallas-Fort Worth area has the fourth largest number of undocumented immigrants with nearly half a million. It’s a number that Saldana says makes swift immigration reform a very difficult, and delicate subject.



“There is no reason right now to rush into this,” she said. “The administration can still keep its promises about revamping immigration enforcement.”



As a country in transition under a new administration, Saldana says time will tell what the final impact will be.



“People were getting ahead of themselves by jumping straight through without the proper guidance and training,” she said. “That’s really not a good formula to start with.”

