Forget science fairs, high schoolers design, build monster truck

Photo courtesy -- Carl Chambers/ Decatur ISD

DECATUR, Texas – What students in the eighth period auto tech class at Decatur High School have created redefines what a school project can look like.

“We tried to do something nobody has ever built before and I think we accomplished that,” said Seth Sirman, Decatur High School senior.

“I’ve been in education 35 years, 25 years as an administrator and I’ve never seen a project like this before,” added Rod Townsend, Decatur ISD superintendent.

It is a six-door monster truck which stands as tall as an 18-wheeler and is almost as loud as an airplane.

“So basically what you’re looking at is four vehicles. It’s a five-ton military truck which is an ‘84. Then an ‘84 and ‘87 Crew Cab Chevy that the boys stretched and pieced together,” explained Carl Chambers, the auto tech instructor who helped students make the project a reality.

Students designed this truck, fabricated parts and started assembling it last September.

“Whenever it came out, I was proud. I didn’t expect it to turn out this well,” said Dominic Head, Decatur High senior.

“I have small hands so I could reach into small places and I’m a small person so I could fit in between the transmission and the top of the cab,” added Sapphire Love, the only girl involved in the project. “We were going to put a military bed on the back and it looked terrible. I’m glad we decided to put this back on it. It looks a lot better than I thought it would.”

For five years, Chambers has guided his students through other unique projects. Last year, they built a turbo charged Chevy truck.

Decatur High doesn’t want its talent to go unnoticed. Athletes and agriculture students compete against other schools. Why can’t auto tech, Chambers asks.

He’s trying to change that. His students have won private competitions over the last couple years; the most recent was last weekend in Conroe. This weekend they’re going to drive the truck down to College Station and compete for $10,000 in the Spirit of Texas Festival.

“The impact this has on their lives right now, I think it gives them confidence to go forward and realize they can do a lot more than what they ever thought they could do,” added the superintendent.

This truck is testament to that. It will be sold at the end of the semester to buy parts for next year’s project.

“I’m hoping somewhere around $30-$35,000 is what we can get for the truck,” said Chambers. “It drives good. It goes straight down the road. It does everything it looks like it can do. They boys made sure it can do it.”

