Footstone stolen from veteran's grave site in Seguin

Footstone stolen from veteran’s gravesite (Photo: KENS)

SEGUIN, Texas -- The Seguin Police Department needs your help to find the thieves who stole a footstone from a veteran's grave site.

Army veteran Ralph Paez Castilla was laid to rest at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery. For nearly two decades, his service to the country was proudly shown with a bronze grave marker that was given to him by the Army.

Sometime this month, Seguin police say that it was stolen.

"The son visits the grave, visits his father's grave every month. This time when he came, he noticed that the footstone was missing," Seguin Deputy Police Chief Bruce Ure said.

Seguin police believe that the thieves may try to recycle the grave marker. They ask the public to keep an eye out for it, especially recycling companies.

"We're hoping that recycling companies will surely, surely they would recognize that this is something that shouldn't be recycled," Ure said. "We want to give it back to him.”

© 2017 KENS-TV