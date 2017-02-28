Flood victim shares her story one year after Deweyville floods

DEWEYVILLE, Texas – Rachel Bussell is slowly adjusting to her new life in her hometown, Deweyville. A proud lone star stands in the middle of her living room.

She smiles in her kitchen, full of new appliances but the change of a new life came after the destruction of the historic floods of last March.

"Unbelievable, I didn't know where I was going to go. The whole town is evacuating, where's the whole town going to go?" Bussell said.

Bussell and hundreds of other Deweyville residents were forced to leave their homes when the Sabine River took over the town with historic flooding.

The water rising up to four feet....of loss. "Get out, get out now. It's coming up so fast you're not going to make out they told us."

That's what the Bussells did. "My nephew had a rental property on Hardin Road which was the highest point in Deweyville and he said stay as long as you need to."

12News took a trip down memory lane with Bussell, driving back to her old home on CR4205 in Deweyville.

Along the way, houses were seen still in bad shape. Some vacant and others still had sand bags piled up in front of their porches.

"There are so many memories. There's 16 years of memories." Bussell told 12News.

FEMA adjusted the Bussell home as a complete lost last year.

According to Newton County Emergency officials:

FEMA inspected a total of 694 homes in Newton County following the floods.

70 families currently live in FEMA mobile homes.

451 homes in Deweyville are now under the National Flood Insurance Program.

86 of those homes still have substantial damage.

Bussell received $32,000 from FEMA which she was required to use towards her new home.

Their new home is located on Highway 12 in Deweyville which also flooded out last March.

It was refurbished by the old owners, April and Justin McCullough, who now live in Many, LA. The couple were volunteer firefighters for South Newton E.S.D #1.

Despite the hardships, the Bussells have started their lives all over again and they are not alone.

Most of the residents of Deweyville have as well because even though homes and structures are not salvageable, its still their home.

"If anything came good out of this flood, it was all the compassion and the love and all of us coming together as a community to help one another rebuild." Bussell said.

