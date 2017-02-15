'Fixer Upper' hosts Joanna, Chip Gaines spend Valentine's in S.A.

HGTV host and designer Joanna Gaines documented a Valentine's Day visit to San Antonio on Instagram. (PHOTO: Joanna Gaines Instagram) (Photo: Instagram, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Joanna Gaines, one of the hosts of the popular HGTV show Fixer Upper documented a Valentine's night out in San Antonio on her Instagram account Tuesday.

She posted that she and husband Chip visited Jazz, TX and Hotel Emma.

Their show, centered on elaborate home renovations, and Magnolia Market business are both based in Waco, Texas.

Good work @chippergaines, good work. ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

Gaines also said there is "such beautiful design" at Hotel Emma.

Such beautiful design here 😍 A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

It looks like the couple spent time in downtown San Antonio at night.

She posted a photo of the Alamo with the caption: "Goodnight San Antonio, you didn't disappoint."

Goodnight San Antonio, you didn't disappoint. ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

(© 2017 KENS)