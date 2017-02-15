'Fixer Upper' hosts Joanna, Chip Gaines spend Valentine's in S.A.

SAN ANTONIO - Joanna Gaines, one of the hosts of the popular HGTV show Fixer Upper documented a Valentine's night out in San Antonio on her Instagram account Tuesday.
She posted that she and husband Chip visited Jazz, TX and Hotel Emma.
Their show, centered on elaborate home renovations, and Magnolia Market business are both based in Waco, Texas.
Gaines also said there is "such beautiful design" at Hotel Emma.
It looks like the couple spent time in downtown San Antonio at night.
She posted a photo of the Alamo with the caption: "Goodnight San Antonio, you didn't disappoint."
