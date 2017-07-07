Firefighter shot in East Dallas thanks community, officers

William An (Photo: City of Dallas, WFAA)

DALLAS - A firefighter-paramedic who was shot by a gunman in East Dallas says he's on the road to an incredible recovery after more than a dozen surgeries.



William An thanked the community and fellow responders for their support throughout his recovery. On Thursday, the City of Dallas posted a video on Facebook.



"Despite the long recovery ahead his attitude remains optimistic. An is incredibly thankful for the fundraisers, phone calls and visits from Dallas Police Officers have gone a long way in showing Will and his family the true meaning of Brotherhood," a news release from the City of Dallas wrote.



An had to undergo surgery after Derick Brown shot a man with his AK-47 in his Dallas neighborhood. An was shot twice while he responded to the call. He was shot in his arm and leg, breaking his leg, and a source says he lost a lot of blood because his femoral artery was hit.

© 2017 WFAA-TV