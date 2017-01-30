Fire at South Texas mosque being investigated

(Photo: Getty Images)

VICTORIA, Texas -- Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler is asking for help from state and federal fire investigators to determine how the Islamic Center of Victoria has caught fire and burned.



A nearby convenience store clerk in the South Texas city spotted the smoke and flames about 2 a.m. Saturday and called the fire department.



The blaze was extinguished about four hours later. No injuries have been reported.



The Islamic center's president, Shahid Hashmi, won't speculate if an arsonist is to blame but tells the Victoria Advocate the building was burglarized a week ago.



The mosque has a congregation of 100 members and several of them conducted early morning prayers Saturday across the street from the burned building.



Hashmi says they will rebuild. Victoria is about 125 miles southwest of Houston.

