Fight in S.A. Walmart parking lot leads to fatal stabbing

SAN ANTONIO-- A fight in a far west-side Walmart parking lot ended in a fatal stabbing Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter in the 11200 block of Potranco.

Two women were involved in an altercation when one was fatally stabbed, said police.

It was not immediately clear how the fight began or if anyone else was injured. Further details were not immediately available.

(© 2017 KENS)