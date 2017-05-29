Fifth annual Alamo City Comic Con brings thousands to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The fifth annual Alamo City Comic Con is underway Memorial Day Weekend at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

This year organizers expect that anywhere from 70,000 to 100,000 people will attend and they estimate that the convention will bring anywhere from $30 to $45 million dollars to San Antonio.

Robert Chidester came to the Alamo City Comic Con from Brownsville where he owns a comic book store. He said that he predicts he will do anywhere from $10,000 to $12,000 in sales this weekend which is approximately the same amount that he makes at his store in one month.

"Pretty much the store is just a front for Comic Cons. This is where the money is at you're not going to get 100,000 people come to your store on a weekend," Chidester said.

This year 550 vendors and 256 artists had booths at the Alamo City Comic Con. This is the biggest Comic Con San Antonio has seen, last year there were 340 vendors.

"We have vendors from China, we have vendors from Japan, we have vendors from England coming to San Antonio showing us the latest products that we might not have here in the states, but they're showing them off here," Apple De La Funete, CEO and Founder of the Alamo City Comic Con said.

The event also featured photo opportunities with celebrities like Kirstie Alley, Val Kilmer, Corey Feldman and more.

For more information about Alamo City's 2017 Comic Con click here.

