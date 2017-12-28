Fiesta Texas to close 'Scooby-Doo Ghostblasters' ride

The popular kids Scooby-Doo ride at Fiesta Texas is set to close. (Photo: Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced that guests will have a final opportunity to experience the classic Scooby-Doo Ghostblasters ride before it is retired in early January.

The ride will close at the conclusion of Holiday in the Park on Jan. 7.

Scooby-Doo Ghostblasters was first unveiled in 2002, and allows passengers to engage in a battle to "zap designated targets and help Scooby-Doo and the gang rid a mansion of its ghostly inhabitants in an interactive experience."

"Alas, technology continues to evolve, and the current location will become the future home to the latest dark ride innovation later in 2018," Fiesta Texas said in a statement.

