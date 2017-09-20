FCSO seizes over $10M in cocaine after two traffic stops

After two traffic stops on Monday and Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said an estimated $10 million in cocaine was seized. (Photo: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas -- After two traffic stops this week, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Lobos the police canine assisted in sniffing out an estimated $10 million worth of cocaine.

The FCSO said that on Monday, an investigator stopped a Chevy 3500 crew cab track for a traffic violation on Interstate Highway 10 at the 660 mile marker. After making contact with the driver and passenger, the investigator said several criminal indicators and conflicting stories led him to believe the vehicle was transporting illegal narcotics.

After consent was granted to search the vehicle, approximately 67 kilos of cocaine -- an estimated street value of $6.7 million -- was discovered under and behind the rear seat of the vehicle, officials said.

The sheriff's office said that driver Mauro Bustamante, 66, was arrested for felony drug possession and booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

On Tuesday, the office said Sgt. Randy Thumann and canine partner Lobos stopped a Jeep Liberty on Interstate Highway 10 at the 662 mile marker. Sgt. Thumann said he became suspicious the vehicle could be involved in narcotics trafficking after listening to the driver's travel itinerary.

After being granted consent to search the vehicle, Sgt. Thumann said Lobos was deployed for a sweep, leading to the discovery of 41 kilos of cocaine -- an estimated street value of $4.1 million.

The FCSO said the 44-year-old driver, Sergio Gonzalez of Mexico, was arrested for felony drug possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

