FBI, IRS present at Sen. Carlos Uresti's office

SAN ANTONIO - The FBI and IRS were present at Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti’s office early Thursday morning.
“The FBI and IRS are lawfully present conducting a law-enforcement activity at the location,” said an FBI spokeswoman.
There was no word on the nature of the investigation taking place Thursday.
A Texas Tribune investigation found Wednesday that Uresti and fellow San Antonio state Sen. Jose Menendez had failed to disclose campaign donations.
The Tribune found a $9,975 in-kind donation from the Texas Trial Lawyers Association that Uresti failed to disclose. Uresti said his campaign erred by lumping the in-kind donation — a poll of voters in his district — in with another TTLA donation used to buy advertising.
Uresti said Tuesday he had amended his report to reflect the missing contribution.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.
Big FBI presence at the law office of Carlos Uresti #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/79GbSHNgZs— SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) February 16, 2017
